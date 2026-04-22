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St. George Fire Department: Two kayakers rescued from water around Horseshoe Drive Saturday night

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ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department rescued two kayakers from water on Horseshoe Drive and Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Fire officials said they were on scene around 7:42 p.m., Horseshoe Drive at Hoo Shoo Too Road was blocked, but has since been reopened.

Officials said the two people rescued were alive and had no injuries.

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St. George Fire Department: Two kayakers rescued...
St. George Fire Department: Two kayakers rescued from water around Horseshoe Drive Saturday night
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department rescued two kayakers from water on Horseshoe Drive and Hoo Shoo Too... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, April 19 2026 Apr 19, 2026 Sunday, April 19, 2026 10:19:00 AM CDT April 19, 2026

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