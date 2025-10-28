78°
St. George Fire Department responds to fire on Green Hill Avenue
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the 13200 block of Green Hill Avenue near the High Crest intersection on Sunday, around 5 p.m.
Fire officials said there were no injuries, and they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
The residents of the home, while uninjured, must leave the residence for a few days due to the damage caused by the fire.
