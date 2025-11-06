76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive

Related Story

ST. GEORGE — A fire put out by the St. George Fire Department over the weekend was caused by an electrical malfunction in a bathroom vent. 

St. George Fire officials said that Saturday morning's fire along Ridge Pecan Drive displaced four people, with no one injured in the blaze.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes of firefighters arriving to find smoke coming from the two-story residential building. 

News
St. George Fire officials say Ridge Pecan...
St. George Fire officials say Ridge Pecan Drive fire was caused by electrical issues in bathroom
ST. GEORGE — A fire put out by the St. George Fire Department over the weekend was caused by an... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, November 04 2025 Nov 4, 2025 Tuesday, November 04, 2025 10:34:00 AM CST November 04, 2025
St. George Fire Department responds to apartment...
St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the 9100 block of Ridge Pecan Drive... More >>
5 days ago Saturday, November 01 2025 Nov 1, 2025 Saturday, November 01, 2025 11:23:00 AM CDT November 01, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days