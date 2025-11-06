76°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive
Related Story
ST. GEORGE — A fire put out by the St. George Fire Department over the weekend was caused by an electrical malfunction in a bathroom vent.
St. George Fire officials said that Saturday morning's fire along Ridge Pecan Drive displaced four people, with no one injured in the blaze.
The fire was put out within 30 minutes of firefighters arriving to find smoke coming from the two-story residential building.
News
ST. GEORGE — A fire put out by the St. George Fire Department over the weekend was caused by an... More >>
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the 9100 block of Ridge Pecan Drive... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US...
-
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 'high-volume' markets during government...
-
Boil water advisory issued along Walker South Road in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...
-
LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...