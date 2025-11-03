47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive

Related Story

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the 9100 block of Ridge Pecan Drive on Saturday.

The fire originally began in an apartment building around 9:30 a.m.

There are currently no reported injuries. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

News
St. George Fire Department responds to apartment...
St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the 9100 block of Ridge Pecan Drive... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 01 2025 Nov 1, 2025 Saturday, November 01, 2025 11:23:00 AM CDT November 01, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days