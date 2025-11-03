47°
St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the 9100 block of Ridge Pecan Drive on Saturday.
The fire originally began in an apartment building around 9:30 a.m.
There are currently no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
