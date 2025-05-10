64°
St. George Fire Department responds to apartment complex off Gardere Lane
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex off Gardere Lane Thursday morning.
Video from the scene showed a large fire department response to an apartment complex on Jade Avenue around 7:45 a.m..
WBRZ has reached out to the St. George Fire Department for more information on how the fire started and whether there were any injuries.
