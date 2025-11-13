53°
St. George Fire Department hosting annual sock drive to keep community warm
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is helping collect items for BR Parents 21st Annual "Sock It To Me" Sock Drive to help keep the community warm this winter. This year, the goal is 51,000 pairs of socks.
The drive began on November 1 and will continue through December 12.
You can drop off new pairs of socks at any of the participating SGFD stations.
Participating locations include:
Station 60 - 14100 Airline Highway
Station 62 - 9214 Jefferson Highway
Station 63 - 7027 Antioch Road
