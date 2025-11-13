53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department hosting annual sock drive to keep community warm

Related Story

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is helping collect items for BR Parents 21st Annual "Sock It To Me" Sock Drive to help keep the community warm this winter. This year, the goal is 51,000 pairs of socks. 

The drive began on November 1 and will continue through December 12. 

You can drop off new pairs of socks at any of the participating SGFD stations.

Participating locations include:

Station 60 - 14100 Airline Highway

Station 62 - 9214 Jefferson Highway 

Station 63 - 7027 Antioch Road 

News
St. George Fire Department collecting items for...
St. George Fire Department collecting items for annual sock drive to keep community warm
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is helping collect items for BR Parents 21st Annual "Sock It To... More >>
2 days ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 Monday, November 10, 2025 6:15:00 PM CST November 10, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days