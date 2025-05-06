St. George elects last two members of city council as Patty Cook, Jim Talbot win

ST. GEORGE - St. George elected the last two members of its city council after a District 4 and at-large seat went to runoff.

Unofficial results have the District 4 race going to Republican Patty Cook, who faced independent David Madaffari. Cook received 1,598 votes, or 52.53% of the vote, while Madaffari received 1,444 votes, or 47.47% of the vote with all 18 precincts reporting.

District 4 is bounded by Jones Creek Road, Harrells Ferry Road, the Amite River and Babin Road/Tiger Bend Road. It is the city’s largest district, with 16,637 residents.

Unofficial results also have Republican Jim Talbot winning the at-large city council seat against Democrat Shaunn Wyche with all precincts reporting.