69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George and Central's mayors join Angelo's Landscape Group's weed eating contest

Related Story

ST. GEORGE -  Angelo's Landscape Group hosted its annual company Field Day on Friday in St. George. 

The event was joined by Central Mayor Wade Evans and St. George Mayor Dustin Yates, who both participated in the weed-eating competition. 

The Field Day took place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

News
St. George and Central's mayors join Angelo's...
St. George and Central's mayors join Angelo's Landscape Group's weed eating contest
ST. GEORGE - Angelo's Landscape Group hosted its annual company Field Day on Friday in St. George. The event... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 07 2025 Nov 7, 2025 Friday, November 07, 2025 10:55:00 PM CST November 07, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days