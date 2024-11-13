71°
St. Gabriel Police searching for woman wanted for theft of 18-wheeler
ST. GABRIEL - Police officers in St. Gabriel are looking for a woman who they believe stole an 18-wheeler from a business early Sunday morning.
The police department said the semi-truck was at a business off Geigy Access Road and was taken around 6 a.m. Police shared video of the woman who they say is connected to the crime.
St. Gabriel Police said the woman is wanted in multiple parishes for theft.
Anyone with information about the woman's identity can call (225) 642-5222.
