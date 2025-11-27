41°
St. Gabriel Police: Baton Rouge man arrested for shooting that caused thousands of dollars in damages
ST. GABRIEL - A Baton Rouge man was arrested in a shooting that caused thousands of dollars in damages, the St. Gabriel Police Department said.
Antonio D. Lee, 25, was arrested after a shooting that took place on Martin Luther King Parkway on Oct. 11.
Lee was booked for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
