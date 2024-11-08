80°
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish election results here

WEST FELICIANA — St. Francisville voters elected Andrew "Andy" D'Aquilla (no party) as mayor over incumbent Robert "Bobee" Leake (R).

D'Aquilla won with 443 votes. Leake received only 353. 

St. Francisville elected four candidates as aldermen: Abby Temple Cochran (no party), Collin Howell (R), Edgar "Tommy" Wheeler, Jr. (R) and John Wilson (R)

The lone libertarian, Alden Daniel, lost with 225 votes. 

For a list of all election results click here

