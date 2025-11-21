69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Amant structure fire requires 40 firefighters, multiple agencies; cause still under investigation

Related Story

ST. AMANT - A structure fire in St. Amant required multiple fire departments and 40 firefighters, the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department said.

Officials said the fire happened along Oliver Road around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, with departments such as the State Fire Marshal, Ascension Parish Fire District #1 and the City of Gonzales Fire Department assisting with the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

News
St. Amant structure fire requires 40 firefighters,...
St. Amant structure fire requires 40 firefighters, multiple agencies; cause still under investigation
ST. AMANT - A structure fire in St. Amant required multiple fire departments and 40 firefighters, the St. Amant Volunteer... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, November 18 2025 Nov 18, 2025 Tuesday, November 18, 2025 10:56:00 PM CST November 18, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days