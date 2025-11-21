St. Amant structure fire requires 40 firefighters, multiple agencies; cause still under investigation

ST. AMANT - A structure fire in St. Amant required multiple fire departments and 40 firefighters, the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department said.

Officials said the fire happened along Oliver Road around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, with departments such as the State Fire Marshal, Ascension Parish Fire District #1 and the City of Gonzales Fire Department assisting with the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.