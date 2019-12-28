St. Amant residents honor fallen officer with balloon release

66°
One year ago, Officer Thomas LaValley was killed after responding to a call in Shreveport. Tonight, members of his hometown honored him with a balloon release.

"Rest easy, Officer LaValley," St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said. "Heroes never die or go off duty, they are just relocated to another post."

The St. Amant Fire Department released white and blue balloons to celebrate Officer LaValley's life.

"Here's our Thomas and we're not going to forget him," Officer LaValley's mother Jackie said. "It's just amazing to see the community come out and they're not going to forget him either."

"It's been a whole year, and not talking to your child or seeing him is, really, really hard," she added.

Those who knew Officer LaValley described him as a good man, who's life was not lost in vain, but sacrificed with honor, pride and dedication.

"Lord," LeBlanc said, "tonight and every night, we ask you to please be with the LaValley family.  May you keep reminding them that we, a community, will never forget our brother Thomas. Keep our brothers and sisters in blue safe and free from harm."

LaValley was one of nine law enforcement officers killed in Louisiana in 2015.

