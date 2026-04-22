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St. Amant barn destroyed in fire
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ST. AMANT - A barn in St. Amant was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon.
Fire Chief James LeBlanc said firefighters from St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Dept. and Ascension Parish Fire Dist. 1 assisted one another in tackling the fire.
Chief LeBlanc said several chickens died in the fire. A definite cause has not been determined, but investigators say heating lamps inside the barn to help chickens hatch may have sparked the blaze.
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ST. AMANT - A barn in St. Amant was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon. Fire Chief James LeBlanc... More >>
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