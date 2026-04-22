St. Amant barn destroyed in fire

ST. AMANT - A barn in St. Amant was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire Chief James LeBlanc said firefighters from St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Dept. and Ascension Parish Fire Dist. 1 assisted one another in tackling the fire.

Chief LeBlanc said several chickens died in the fire. A definite cause has not been determined, but investigators say heating lamps inside the barn to help chickens hatch may have sparked the blaze.