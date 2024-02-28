Springfield Road in Watson still under construction, completion expected in May

WATSON - Work on the nearly six-mile section Springfield Road in Walker has been underway since October.

Crews have been busy completely redoing it from one end to the other. Last month, the roads were drive-able on both sides. Now, pilot cars are being used to help motorists maneuver the mess.

Jason Antle owns a business in the construction zone and says, because of the lengthy project, his business is struggling.

"It has impacted our business about 60 percent. The customers that leave here are highly upset because they have to go face the music out there. All the dirt and soot and soil concrete that's packing in their cars," Antle said.

The contractor for the project is R.J. Daigle and Sons, which is responsible for the Livingston Road Overlay Project.

"They are trying, but I just don't know if the effort is enough based off of the large sized project that it is," Antle said.

Homeowner Brian Spadoni says his driveway is filled with mud and dust from the project.

"Y'all aren't paying for it, we're paying for it. I mean, we're paying for this road and y'all tear it up already. Why do you want to tear up our personal stuff," Spadoni said.

Antle is also experiencing the dusty mess.

"Inside of our shop is all dusty, all of the equipment inside our shop is dusty from the soil cement and I'm sure I'm not the only person it's happened to," Antle said.

Cars seem to be taking a hit as well. Some motorists said there's no sense in washing your car if you travel the road frequently.

About two miles is all that's left before the project is complete. R.J. Daigle and Sons say they estimate to be finished in May.