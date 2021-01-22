Spring semester begins at Southern University

BATON ROUGE - Though novel coronavirus has slowed the pace of daily life in the capital region, professors and students at Southern University are determined to keep the pace when it comes to educational goals.

With this resolute focus as a motivator, university leaders are inviting students back to class for Southern's spring semester, which begins Wednesday, Jan. 20.

But the return to campus is taking place alongside strict adherence to a host of COVID-related safety measures.

For example, students who've opted to live on campus were required to submit to a COVID test and receive negative results before move-in day. This means all students currently living in Southern's dorms should have recently tested negative for novel coronavirus.

The university mandated that these students undergo testing between Jan. 7-12.

Anyone who was tested after that date will have to wait to move in to their dorm.

Officials say the campus is following strict Phase 2 reopening protocols, with COVID health precautions firmly in place.

All students, employees, and campus visitors are required to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth and temperature checks are being conducted at designated building entrances across campus.

Southern continues to offer COVID testing to students and employees at its Student Health Center in addition to offering tests to the general public by way of a testing site at its F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Click here for more on what Southern University is doing to fight novel coronavirus and promote excellence in education during its 2021 Spring Semester.