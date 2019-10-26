Sports2-a-Days Preview: Plaquemine Green Devils

The Plaquemine Green Devils made it to the state 4A semi-finals last season, but the 2015 team won't look the same as the squad that was a win away from the Dome.

16 starters are gone from that team and with just three starters returning on both sides of the ball, the Devils are hoping that a few key returners can be the difference in the coming season.

Austin Mitchell moves from running back to under center replacing the departed D'Morea Wicks. Mitchell was a sophomore wide receiver and a junior running back, so his knowledge of the offense has had coach Paul Distefano breathing easy.

The same cannot be said for his offensive line, where the Devils only return Abe Delphine, who's moving from guard to center to help ease the learning curve.

On defense, Todd Harris is moving from corner to free safety and Brian Jordan will move from free to strong safety to shore up a secondary that will be the strength of that side of the ball.