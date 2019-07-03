Sports2-A-Days Preview: Live Oak Eagles

BATON ROUGE- After a 5-6 2018 season, Live Oak Head Coach Brett Beard and the Eagles look to take advantage of returning 7 starters on offense and 6 on defense as they look to make waves in class 4-5A.

Running backs Kee Hawksins and Hagan Long will take the majority of the carries behind an experienced offensive line.

Defensively, 4-star recruit and LSU commit Jalen Lee will anchor the Eagle defense at defensive end. Behind him, linebacker Brett McCoy will clog up the middle with help from Aiden Saunder and Darien Ricard in the secondary.

This senior heavy team will have plenty of experience coming in, but where things look shaky is the rest of the secondary and inexperience at the outside linebacker position.