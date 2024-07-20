85°
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians

BATON ROUGE - Sid Edwards and the Istrouma Indians are hoping for more in year two after a great opening season turning the program around.

A second round playoff game and a six and six season were a step up, but Coach Edwards notes that many of the players from last years team have moved on. 

Istrouma is looking to lock up their quarterback position where there is currently an ongoing battle, but Frank Alexander is currently in the lead during summer 7 on 7's. 

The Indians need to improve their roster numbers as they are a little light for a team in district 6-4A.

3 weeks ago Thursday, June 27 2024

