Sports2-A-Days: Live Oak Eagles

Baton Rouge - The Live Oak Eagles are turning a new leaf as they welcome first-year head coach Randell Legette to take charge after going 3-7 last season.

Legette served as Live Oak's offensive coordinator last season and has taken on the promotion within a program that has a strong number of returning starters. On the offensive side, they have two solid quarterbacks in sophomore Kingston Johnson and junior Cayden Jones. At running back, Legette says he has several players in the rotation and will make the decision on who the starter will be at the beginning of the season.

Coach Legette believes the seven returning starters on the defensive side, however, will be this team's biggest asset. Senior defensive ends Gabe Harvey and Jacob Cowart will be leaders on that front, and their experience could be a game-changer for the Eagles.

"Our front seven on defense, with that experience and their attention to detail and effort and things of that nature. I feel like that's definitely the strength of our team right now. I'll be happy for our guys to just do their jobs on a consistent basis, right, and when you're able to do that good things happen. We're not necessarily worried about the future or the end result, we just got to take it one task at a time," Legette said.

The Eagles will start their season on the road at Hunter Stadium on Friday, September 6 as they face the St. Paul's Wolves.