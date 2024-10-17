67°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports Takeover debates LSU field storming
Related Story
Sports Director Michael Cauble, 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, and On3's Shea Dixon break down the LSU's home victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
They also discuss the Tiger faithful's decision to rush the field after the win.
Watch the entire episode of Sports Takeover every Tuesday evening at 6:30 P.M. on WBRZ+
News
Sports Director Michael Cauble, 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, and On3's Shea Dixon break down the LSU's home victory over the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two displaced after Thursday morning house fire
-
Firefighters working to control two brush fires in Livingston Parish; US 190...
-
2une In Previews: Scrabble Competition for Adult Literacy Advocates
-
Senator Bill Cassidy to host Louisiana Energy Security Summit discussing carbon capture,...
-
Breaux Bridge man arrested for 59 counts of trafficking of children for...