Speculation continues over what will happen to Spanish Town's Capitol Grocery

BATON ROUGE - A notice from the Historic Preservation Committee has been posted outside Capitol Grocery for the past few days. With store hours also jumping around, the community is starting to wonder what's going on.

The market sat quiet and closed on the corner of Spanish Town Road and 7th Street this Saturday, during hours it would usually be open.

"I don't really know what's going on in there right now because they have this thing here from the Baton Rouge Parish Historic Committee," said one neighbor, who lives right next door.

When we asked the committee about it, they said the sign suggests there will be an upcoming staff review of the oldest business in Spanish Town.

"As of right now, I don't have anything on my table to review or to look at for Capital Grocery," Byron Washington said.

Washington is a member of the Historic Preservation Committee, and he says it hasn't come before them yet. In the meantime business has been, "On and off," a nearby resident said. "They were open just the other day."

Kara Robinett was a co-owner of the store until it came under new management in December 2022. She says she parted ways after old licenses and broken commitments added to troubled transparency.

"They were definitely struggling to make ends meet," Robinett said of the business.

As speculation grows about the future of the store, and the Spanish Town neighborhood gets ready for its annual parade, residents just say they're hoping the century-old institution will reopen sometime soon.

Washington says he and the committee will re-review filings on Monday.