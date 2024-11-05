Special needs kids saddle up for New Roads rodeo

NEW ROADS - Dozens of cowboys and cowgirls put on their boots and hats for the second Saddlin' Up Special Needs Rodeo in New Roads.

The annual event was created by parents Danielle and Geno Soprano, who wanted to provide a unique opportunity for their son.

"My son is autistic. My husband and my daughter do team roping, so rodeo is life for us. We figured we'd bring it to all the kids who usually couldn't be part of rodeo," Danielle Soprano said.

The rodeo had classic events for the kids, with some alterations that ensured safety. Participants rode horses, some with special saddles designed for kids in wheelchairs.

"There was some training before. You have a leader, and then you have a person on each side that holds on to the child."

There was a bull riding station where kids rode a plastic bull on a seesaw and then afterward could practice their roping skills on a dummy. At the end of the day, participants got medals and had more animal experiences in the petting zoo.

For many families, the rodeo is a day they will always cherish.

"I got to ride a horse!" participant Finely Lott said.

Parents told WBRZ they plan to sign up their kids for the rodeo again.

"Just a magnificent thing that they have brought to the community for children that really don't have much of an opportunity to do anything else around here, so this is something that promotes inclusion," Cristina Lott said.