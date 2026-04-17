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'Speak their name:' Documentary series honors lives lost to fentanyl poisoning
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PONCHATOULA - For the past four days, people trickled into the Rosaryville Retreat Center to share stories of how fentanyl impacted their lives.
Those speaking included survivors, family and friends of fentanyl victims and law enforcement. Inside the chapel of Rosary Hall, pictures of victims lined the pews as part of an exhibit with the Empty Chair Project, Mo's Movement and the Anderson Ray Leto Memorial Fund.
Angela Shockley is the founder of Mo's Movement, a program that promotes drug awareness and education. She lost her daughter, Morgan, to fentanyl poisoning in 2023.
"I wanted them to see that she was normal, and that this can happen to a normal person," Shockley said.
Shockley is now trying to help others going through the same heartache by documenting their loved ones' stories.
"We’re honoring their child and promoting awareness at the same time," Shockley said.
Glen Muse with Texas Pictures Documentaries said the production company has shared the stories of more than 300 different people.
"It's a huge issue, it's a gigantic problem," Muse said.
Each story is unique, but each is a life marred by fentanyl.
"The loss goes farther than the dead person, the loss goes much farther than that because of the impact that it has on the parent, on the family, on the friends," Muse said.
The goal is to help prevent future deaths and help heal those left behind, Shockley said.
"They were someone’s sister, someone’s child, a mother. It’s important to continue to speak their name," she said.
The series will be posted on Texas Pictures Documentaries' YouTube page.
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