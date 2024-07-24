Southland Conference preseason polls

77°
FRISCO, Texas - Despite a 3-8 finish last season, the Southeastern football team was picked to finish third in the Southland Conference.

The preseason poll came out during Southland Conference Media Day today in Frisco, Texas.

Southeastern has made the FCS playoffs in three of the last five seasons. Nicholls was picked to win the conference after winning the title last fall.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

  1. Nicholls
  2. Incarnate Word
  3. Southeastern
  4. Lamar
  5. SFA
  6. McNeese
  7. HCU
  8. Texas A&M-Commerce
  9. Northwestern State

