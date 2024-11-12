66°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern women's soccer team wins SWAC title, punches ticket to NCAA tournament
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - For the first time in school history, the Southern women's soccer team won the Southwestern Atlantic Conference title.
The Jaguars beat Texas Southern 1-0. The conference win automatically qualifies the team for the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament.
Their seeding in the bracket will be announced during a selection show Monday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. The first round of the tournament starts Friday, Nov. 15.
News
BATON ROUGE - For the first time in school history, the Southern women's soccer team won the Southwestern Atlantic Conference... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
-
Proposed tax on sports betting could affect consumers
-
St. Gabriel Police searching for woman wanted for theft of 18-wheeler
-
Residents say frequent speeding leads to wrecks in neighborhood causing safety concerns
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: New documents say EBR deputies filmed alleged assault of handcuffed...
Sports Video
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed
-
Southern football moves to 5-1 in SWAC play
-
LSU football crushed by Alabama