Southern women's soccer team wins SWAC title, punches ticket to NCAA tournament

BATON ROUGE - For the first time in school history, the Southern women's soccer team won the Southwestern Atlantic Conference title. 

The Jaguars beat Texas Southern 1-0. The conference win automatically qualifies the team for the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament. 

Their seeding in the bracket will be announced during a selection show Monday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. The first round of the tournament starts Friday, Nov. 15. 

