Southern University students recovering following devastating fire

BATON ROUGE - Eleven Southern University international students from India have recieved help from the Baton Rouge community.



Five out of the eleven students will be able to graduate after Southern University, the Indian consulate, and the community has helped the students replaced most of the items lost in the fire.



A massive fire at the Hub Apartments on Highland Road left the students without anything. They lost everything including their personal identification cards, and passports.



After WBRZ covered the story last weekend, several people wanted to reach out and helped the students. Thousands of dollars were donated to the students to assist them with housing, personal items, and things needed to help them get back on their feet. From the money raised, each students will receive $2,000.



"Many of the donations even...one of the donations even took care of our passports," says international student Sharadh Deijala.



Reddy Garvini, a Southern University faculty member who is also from India has also helped the students with retrieving important documents.



"They are getting financial assistance...at the same time they are getting help with whatever help they need. You know some of them donating a computer, you know some of the requirements they need right now, they are taking care of," says Garvini.



The students who are slated to graduate tomorrow will receive a Master's in Computer Science.