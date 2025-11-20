75°
Southern University releases statement on video showing altercation between fan and BRPD officer

BATON ROUGE - Southern University released a statement regarding a video showing a Baton Rouge Police Department Officer appearing to grab a person by the neck at the Southern University vs. Texas Southern University football game on Saturday night. 

The video shows a group of people standing in the bleachers to watch the marching band perform when people allege an officer grabbed a man by the neck, causing a struggle to ensue. The struggle ended with the officer appearing to body slam the man. 

"Southern University is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students, employees, and visitors. The university has opened an internal investigation to review the circumstances surrounding the event," the university said in a statement. 

The university said it is actively working with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which is conducting its own investigation.

