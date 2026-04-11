61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University Jag Mobile offers free health screenings to seniors on campus

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Southern University seniors participated in a free job and health fair on campus.

The school hosted the National Medical Association Conference. Faculty and students used the Southern University Jag Mobile to help provide resources and services including HIV testing and blood pressure tests.

Organizers say this is just one way their experience goes beyond the classroom.

"Call us if you are needing any kind of healthcare services," said Dr. Brandi Wicks, lead faculty for Southern University Jag Mobile. "We the bus station, a local grocery store, senior centers, you know, provide not only services for the community but clinical experience for these senior students."

More information about the Jag Mobile's schedule is available here.

News
Southern University Jag Mobile offers free health...
Southern University Jag Mobile offers free health screenings to seniors on campus
BATON ROUGE — Southern University seniors participated in a free job and health fair on campus. The school hosted... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 Thursday, April 09, 2026 9:54:00 PM CDT April 09, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days