Southern University breaks ground on new law clinic
BATON ROUGE - Southern University broke ground on a new law clinic Wednesday afternoon.
Officials told WBRZ that the facility will provide free and easy access to the court system while preparing students to enter the field. New offices, mock court rooms and other facilities are included in the building's construction.
