83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University Ag Center workshop shows how to grow food sustainably

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center hosted its annual spring garden workshop.

This year's theme was "Resilient Roots: Intentional Gardens and Farms." The workshop explored sustainable growing practices.

It included information on native plants, urban agriculture and hydroponic towers.

"Of course, coming out to learn is really wonderful, but also coming out and being in a room full of people who are like-minded plant enthusiasts, understand what it takes to grow a plant, how important it is to grow your own food," said Stephanie Elwood with SUAG. "It is very empowering and reminds us we're not doing it by ourselves."

The workshop concluded with a farm-to-table lunch featuring Louisiana-grown products.

News
Southern University Ag Center hosts Spring Gardening...
Southern University Ag Center hosts Spring Gardening Workshop
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center hosted its annual spring garden workshop. This year's theme was "Resilient... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 Tuesday, April 21, 2026 5:57:00 PM CDT April 21, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days