Southern University Ag Center hosts breast cancer awareness event

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center and College of Agriculture hosted its second annual "Pinking for You!" event on Thursday to promote breast cancer awareness and support those fighting it.

The event featured a speech from Darrell Davis, the first man to receive a doctorate from the Southern University School of Nursing, as well as healthy food demonstrations and a bike ride session with Geaux Ride.

Southern also donated items to two local organizations to support breast cancer patients as they receive treatment.