Southern showcases run pass option attack in open scrimmage

During Saturday's scrimmage, John Lampley once again took the majority of first team reps, but Coach Odums says he still isn't ready to name a starter. Instead a plan of action for the offense should be in place by Monday.

"Whether we name a starter or not, that's not first on the agenda. It is about first having a plan that allows our offense to execute at a high level," said coach Odums. "We'll put together a depth chart according to play count."

With their matchup with TCU only weeks away, Coach Odums told me he is happy with how healthy his team is coming out of camp, and that the execution and communication on the team more ahead of schedule than it has been in past years.

