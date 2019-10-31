Southern preparing for another former West Feliciana talent in week 2

" When he turns it on and play, he can be tough. So our guys know him. Some of the guys played against him in school, so they're understand what they're up against. He is one of the better defensive football players in the country," said Odums.

Another former West Feliciana product in Derius Davis scored two touchdowns against Southern last week, so Ferguson is just another local product that will be a problem for Southern this year.

"This is a place that everyone wants to recruit. That's becausde we have talent here. We try to keep those kids here, home, in the state of Louisiana, but they do venture out," said Odums. "When you play against some of the other teams, you're going to get a chance to see that. This is an in state game so you expect to see a lot of friends or familiar faces that you've seen before."

Ferguson ranks as one of the top 5 active career leaders in sacks per game, so Coach Odums' offensive line will have to learn from the TCU game to keep him off of quarterback John Lampley on Saturday if they want to pull the upset.

