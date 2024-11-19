64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern men's basketball beats Ecclesia College

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team picked up its first win of the season Sunday afternoon.

After playing the first three games of the season on the road and losing each game, Southern had no trouble with Ecclesia College, beating the Royals 131-42.

The Jaguars had eight different players score in double figures. Jayce Depron and PJ Doboul led Southern with 16 points.

The Jaguars (1-3) are back in action Wednesday at Texas A&M at 7 PM. 

News
Southern men's basketball picks up first win...
Southern men's basketball picks up first win of season
BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team picked up its first win of the season Sunday afternoon. After... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 17 2024 Nov 17, 2024 Sunday, November 17, 2024 9:52:00 PM CST November 17, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days