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Southern baseball and softball win home SWAC series
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BATON ROUGE - Both Southern baseball and softball teams are having winning weekends in the SWAC.
The Jaguar softball team closed out the regular season with a clean sweep over the No. 1 team in the SWAC West, Prairie View A&M. The Jags took both games in the Saturday double header 4-3 and then 5-4.
Southern baseball took the series against Arkansas Pine-Bluff with a game two win Saturday night.
The Jags had a comfortable 8-2 lead about halfway through the game, but the Golden Lions attempted a comeback in the sixth inning. However, the Jags held them off and won game two 10-8.
Southern baseball will look for the clean sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Jaguar softball will prepare for the SWAC Softball Tournament in Gulfport, Miss., which starts on May 4.
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