Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search

BATON ROUGE - Southern University named special teams coordinator Jason Rollins as the Jaguars' interim head football coach Friday.

Rollins also served at the safeties coach for the Jaguars. The 2021 season was his first on the Bluff after coming over from UT-San Antonio.

#Southern University officially announces Jason Rollins as the interim head football coach.



Rollins is the 19th Head Football Coach in school history. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/bepXQgiv48 — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) April 30, 2021

Former head coach Dawson Odums stepped down last week, taking the head coaching job at Norfolk St. in Virginia.

Southern Athletics confirmed the hire during a news conferenc Friday at A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse.