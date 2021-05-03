76°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Southern University named special teams coordinator Jason Rollins as the Jaguars' interim head football coach Friday.
Rollins also served at the safeties coach for the Jaguars. The 2021 season was his first on the Bluff after coming over from UT-San Antonio.
#Southern University officially announces Jason Rollins as the interim head football coach.— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) April 30, 2021
Rollins is the 19th Head Football Coach in school history. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/bepXQgiv48
Former head coach Dawson Odums stepped down last week, taking the head coaching job at Norfolk St. in Virginia.
Southern Athletics confirmed the hire during a news conferenc Friday at A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse.
News
BATON ROUGE - Southern University named special teams coordinator Jason Rollins as the Jaguars' interim head football coach Friday. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community members mourn the loss of Southern University professor Derrick Cavazos
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic