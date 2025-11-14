76°
Southern Ag Center offering pet vaccines at free Vet on Wheels clinic
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center is hosting its Vet on Wheels Canine and Feline Companion Animal Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday.
The clinic will be held on the lawn of J. W. Fisher Hall at the corner of Swan Street and Robert Smith Boulevard from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The clinic is an opportunity for pet owners to get free vaccines for their dogs and cats. Animals who visit the clinic will receive their core vaccines, including rabies.
