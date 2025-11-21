Southern Ag Center holds Harvest Community Festival at Park Ridge Achievement Academy

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center held its Healthy Harvest Community Festival at Park Ridge Achievement Academy on Wednesday.

Students learned how to stay healthy during the holidays with healthy foods, fitness sessions and other community resources aimed at addressing food insecurity.

"Food Insecurity is a serious, serious issue in Louisiana, and so when we combat food insecurity, we are providing healthy food options in low demographic areas and ensuring that our students, our seniors and communities remain healthy, but also providing them with food in general to sustain a healthy life," Southern Ag Center Assistant Nutrition Specialist Siarah Jones said.

Mental health services and free haircuts were also available.