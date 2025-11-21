70°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern Ag Center holds Harvest Community Festival at Park Ridge Achievement Academy
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center held its Healthy Harvest Community Festival at Park Ridge Achievement Academy on Wednesday.
Students learned how to stay healthy during the holidays with healthy foods, fitness sessions and other community resources aimed at addressing food insecurity.
"Food Insecurity is a serious, serious issue in Louisiana, and so when we combat food insecurity, we are providing healthy food options in low demographic areas and ensuring that our students, our seniors and communities remain healthy, but also providing them with food in general to sustain a healthy life," Southern Ag Center Assistant Nutrition Specialist Siarah Jones said.
Mental health services and free haircuts were also available.
News
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center held its Healthy Harvest Community Festival at Park Ridge Achievement Academy on... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighbors want water directed elsewhere, cost to fix covered
-
Generator thieves recognized from security video in WBRZ report
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: How man with history of stalking was able to...
-
LSU, Baton Rouge organizations announce plans to bring 'world-class entertainment' to Tiger...
-
Glasgow Middle School evacuated after school receives bomb threat; students relocated to...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball sets SEC record in big win over Alcorn State...
-
Southeastern beats Nicholls to win the River Bell Classic two years in...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week - Staff Pick: Elijah Haven
-
Nussmeier doubtful for senior night
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener