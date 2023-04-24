Latest Weather Blog
Southdowns residents furious about over-flowing manhole
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Some residents in the Southdowns neighborhood are furious about a manhole that routinely overflows and trashes their driveways and yards.
"It's our Southdowns geyser, you can call it Old Faitful almost," said Dan Cuendet, who lives right next to the manhole.
Cuendet tells News 2 the problem has been ongoing ever since the city upgraded its sewer system.
The entire project is worth $1.6 billion.
"Ever since November 2015, we've been dealing with this issue," said Cuedet.
The Department of Public Works is aware of the problem and confirmed it will be part of a "routine maintenance program" to ensure it doesn't have any problems going forward.
They say the air relief valve is the cause of the overflow.
Robert Breaux hopes repairs aren't put off, "they've looked over this a multiple day span, but nothing has been done."
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jacelyn Wheat's full Dancing for Big Buddy performance!
-
Photos: Four-alarm fire in New Orleans claims two homes, damages two others
-
One dead, one taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting on...
-
LSUPD alerting students about shooting near Nicholson Gateway apartments
-
Man allegedly watched former neighbors from outside their window, arrested for Peeping...
Sports Video
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...