South Louisiana weather forecast for Monday, Feb. 24
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning will be cool and cloudy as a weak cold front moves into the region.
But later in the afternoon, there may be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.
With a rain chance of about 70% and high temperatures in the upper 60's to lower 70's, it might be a good idea to bring rain gear.
