Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn

Related Story

SORRENTO — A Sorrento man was arrested for two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography Tuesday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Jesse Nigro, 30, was arrested after investigators with the LSP Special Victims Unit, the Attorney General’s office and the Department of Homeland Security conducted a search warrant at his home.

Nigro was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. The case remains under investigation.

News
2 days ago Wednesday, November 13 2024 Nov 13, 2024 Wednesday, November 13, 2024 6:20:00 PM CST November 13, 2024

