Sorrento chief: People 'don't need to know' what I'm doing

SORRENTO - After leaving the police department locked up for two days while she was sick, Fern Barnett was back in the office today, but wouldn't go into detail on her daily routine as the newly elected chief of police.

As a News 2 camera rolled, Barnett was asked to do an interview so the people of Sorrento can know what she's doing as chief of police.

"No, the people don't want to know, they don't need to know," said Barnett. "When I'm ready to leave then everybody will know."

Barnett was then asked if the people of Sorrento didn't need to know what she's doing as the chief of police.

"They don't need to know what I think about what they're doing," said Barnett, referring to the council's vote against paying her $37,000 salary.

Barnett then gave a brief tour of the office, without a camera, showing the files she's organized since taking the position. She says she's preparing everything for the Ascension Parish Sheriff, but wouldn't divulge if she has any plans to step down.

The town council and mayor are pressuring Barnett to leave her elected position, so the town can save money and finally close the embattled police department.

Right now the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is handling law enforcement in the town and is in the works of finalizing a contract for full service law enforcement through 2015.