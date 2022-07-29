Some officers in Central may step down after new police chief elected

CENTRAL - Three days after all elected officials, including the police chief, were voted out of office, some police officers are considering leaving the department.

After only one term in office, James Salsbury was outvoted as police chief in the City of Central. Taking his place will be newly-elected Roger Corcoran.

"We have to have some new blood in sometime," resident Angelika Bicknell told WBRZ. "We have to get rid of the old and bring someone new in."

Most of the officers in Central are reserves, part time, or volunteers. Some of them are planning to leave now that Salsbury has been voted out.

"I hope they can get some new people in there so they can protect the city," another resident said.

New Chief-Elect Corcoran is a former sheriff's deputy with more than three decades of law enforcement experience.

"I'm not really that concerned. If they want to walk off the job, because the new police chief who was elected, Roger Corcoran has 34-years plus," resident Gina Smiley said.

But Corcoran says he isn't worried. He plans on getting assistance from the sheriff's office if there aren't enough officers to cover all shifts.