Some EBR neighborhoods worry new subdivisions will add to drainage problems

BATON ROUGE – Those concerned about flooding were relieved this weekend to see Tropical Storm Claudette move East, but some homeowners are still worried. The City-Parish is considering the construction of new subdivisions during Monday night's Planning Commission meeting and those who live nearby fear if approved, drainage won't be able to keep up.

One of the projects includes a 62-residential lot on 13 acres of land off of Tiger Bend Road. It would be located on the east side of the neighborhood Rose Hill.

“We love the small community. Everyone generally knows who their neighbors are and people are polite and kind,” said Crystal Lewis, the secretary for the neighborhood’s HOA.

Lewis is worried about the proposal. Rose Hill, like many other neighborhoods in EBR, has had flood water back up near people’s homes.

“I know the ditch in front of my house plugs frequently and we’ve had 2 to 4 feet of water in the road,” said Lewis. “Thankfully it hasn’t gotten into my house, but we know there are some existing problems that need to be resolved.”

Lewis also has some traffic concerns. One of the entrances to the proposed build would go through Rose Hill, and it would bring more cars to Tiger Bend Road, which she says is too skinny and dangerous to handle the demand.

“We look out for each other's children, look out for the elderly walking around and we don’t have any HOA power to tell people to slow down and to take care of our roads,” said Lewis.

Lewis, along with a number of her neighbors, will be attending Monday night’s meeting. She wants the commission to wait to approve the proposal until more drainage issues in the area has been fixed.

“I do think that Rose Hill has some potential to face some harm on this, and it will be a negative change. We do support people who want to grow but we want to do it where it will benefit all communities,” said Lewis.

According to the agenda, planning staff report the proposed subdivision meets criteria for a zone change. If approved, the metro council will vote on the subdivision on July 21.

There is talk among Metro Council members about a putting a moratorium on some neighborhoods in EBR. There has been no decision on this yet.