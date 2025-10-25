SNAP benefits could stop in November; local charities prepare for impact

BATON ROUGE — SNAP benefits, the food stamps many families depend on, could stop coming on Nov. 1 if the federal government shutdown continues.

Gov. Jeff Landry says he’s working with other states and lawmakers to ensure seniors, children, and people with disabilities don’t go hungry.

So far, no specific plan has been announced, and local food banks and shelters are already preparing for a surge in demand.

St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge serves meals every day of the year. CEO Sunnie Johnson-Lain says the nonprofit is discussing ways to further stretch its resources.

"We generally serve nearly 300 people. So we're talking to our team about how we are going to manage to maybe serve more folks," Johnson-Lain said.

The team is considering adding services like breakfast or other meal programs to support neighbors during this time.

The organization says the most vulnerable will be hit hardest if SNAP benefits stop.

"The largest group of people in the United States who benefit from SNAP are children, and so those are the people we're most worried about. Our elderly and our kids really don't have a choice about needing food," Johnson-Lain said.

Even with rising demand, St. Vincent de Paul says it will continue serving meals, relying on community partnerships that allow every dollar to stretch further.

"We're able to provide for less than $1 a meal because of those wonderful partnerships," she said.

Still, with recent funding cuts and higher food costs, leaders warn that the potential loss of SNAP support could push many families over the edge.

"It's a really challenging time anyway. In the last year, a lot of cuts have affected food resources in general, and this is going to make things even harder," Johnson-Lain said. "Kind of reminds me of COVID. You have to kind of spin on a dime and decide how you are going to do things in a new way, or for different people," Johnson-Lain said.

St. Vincent de Paul says there are several ways to help, by donating, volunteering, or even shopping. Every dollar spent at their thrift stores goes directly back into supporting programs that feed the community.

Click here for more information on donating or volunteering.