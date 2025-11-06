75°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell resident who gave police officer a ride to catch shoplifter to get Citizenship Award
Related Story
SLIDELL - A Good Samaritan who gave a Slidell Police officer a ride while he was trying to catch up a shoplifter was given the department's Citizenship Award on Tuesday.
The police department shared the officer's bodycam footage on social and the video got national attention.
Preschool teacher Leslie Smith was honored at a celebration in Slidell.
News
SLIDELL - A Good Samaritan who gave a Slidell Police officer a ride while he was trying to catch up... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US...
-
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 'high-volume' markets during government...
-
Boil water advisory issued along Walker South Road in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...
-
LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...