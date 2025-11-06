75°
Slidell resident who gave police officer a ride to catch shoplifter to get Citizenship Award

SLIDELL - A Good Samaritan who gave a Slidell Police officer a ride while he was trying to catch up a shoplifter was given the department's Citizenship Award on Tuesday. 

The police department shared the officer's bodycam footage on social and the video got national attention. 

Preschool teacher Leslie Smith was honored at a celebration in Slidell.

Slidell resident who gave police officer a ride to catch shoplifter receives Citizenship Award
