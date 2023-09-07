80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Slidell Police save woman from flooding SUV on Sunday

SLIDELL - A woman was saved by a Slidell police officer from a drowning SUV on Sunday afternoon. 

A video posted by the Slidell Police Department shows the woman's car nose-first in to a flooded street. Officer Walden helped her out of the car and into safety. 

The officer said the woman had driven her car into a ditch while driving with no visibility. 

2 days ago Tuesday, September 05 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Tuesday, September 05, 2023 2:47:00 PM CDT September 05, 2023

