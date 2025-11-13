Slidell Police: Grandmother arrested after 5-year-old struck, killed by vehicle

SLIDELL - A 55-year-old woman was arrested for vehicular homicide after running over and killing her 5-year-old grandchild as she left her driveway, the Slidell Police Department said.

Police said that Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., they responded to a call regarding a vehicle striking a small child at the 300 block of Spartan Loop.

Investigators said the child was in the driveway of their home waiting for the school bus in front of their grandmother's vehicle. The grandmother, Kristen Anders, 55, did not know the child was outside and fatally ran over the child as she left for work.

Officials on the scene said Anders showed signs of impairment and it was determined she was under the influence of alcohol and central nervous system depressants. She was then subsequently arrested.

The Slidell Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon about the arrest.

"This is any parent's worst nightmare," Chief Daniel Seuzeneau said. "I was at the scene this morning, as well as several of our officers. I spoke with the victim's mother several times today and there isn't anything I can say to make this situation any better."