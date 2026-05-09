Six fallen officers honored in memorial ceremony, two members of capital area law enforcement included

NEW ORLEANS - The families of six Louisiana law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty last year joined together at Thursday night's 24th annual Louisiana Law Enforcement Officers Memorial service to remember their fallen loved ones.

"With these new families coming into the memorial for the first time, they actually can be with people who actually understand where they're coming from. Who've also suffered a loss and can lean on them and form bonds that can help carry them through time," Executive Director of Louisiana Law Enforcement Officer Memorial, Matthew Patin said.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles Riley and Baton Rouge police Sergeant Caleb Eisworth were both honored.

"Being able to come here tonight and honor his memory with his family and other coworkers is something that's immeasurable," Baton Rouge Police Department Lt. Jason Martin said.

For nearly two months, Eisworth was hospitalized after 41-year-old Gad Black allegedly drove his truck into Eisworth's motorcycle intentionally in June. In August, he died from his injuries.

"He gave his life doing something for the citizens of Baton Rouge. How can we not honor that for forever and a day, right? How can we forget about that one day? We can't," Martin said

In October, Deputy Charles Riley was shot and killed while on duty at the Iberville Parish courthouse.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says Riley didn't just wear the badge; he embodied everything it stood for.

"Though his watch has ended, his legacy lives on in the community he protected, the lives he touched, and to every deputy and officer who continues to wear the badge in his honor," Stassi said.

Officer Marc Brock of Vivian Police Department, Lt. Allen Credeur of Rayne Police Department, Sgt. Grant Candies of St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Historical Honoree Joseph Lyons of Lake Charles Police Department were also honored during the memorial service.

Friday, the FBI New Orleans will also honor fallen officers. Sergeant Eisworth and Deputy Riley will be remembered in that memorial ceremony as well.